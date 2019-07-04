3 killed, 11 injured as bus plunges into Ogun river

ADVERTISEMENT

A lone accident involving a Mazda E220 commercial bus has killed three persons and left eleven others injured along Ijebu Ode – Sagamu expressway, Ogun state.

Our correspondent gathered that the driver of the yellow bus conveying 14 passengers had lost control of the wheels and plunged into Ososa River in Odogbolu LGA.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, who confirmed the accident on Thursday, attributed it to mechanical fault of the vehicle.

“The suspected cause of the crash is mechanical deficiency with the bus that took off from Ijebu Ode Motor park for Lagos, but lost control and plugged into the Ososa River in Ijebu Ode.

“The injured victims were rescued to the General Hospital Ijebu Ode, and the corpses of the dead victims were deposited at the same Ijebu Ode General Hospital Mortuary.

“Efforts are currently on-going to remove the Mazda bus from the river,” Oladele said.

The FRSC Sector Commander, while commiserating with the families of the crash victims, advised vehicle operators to “put their vehicles in good condition before any trip and be cautious during the raining season to avoid road traffic crashes.”

