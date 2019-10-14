3 injured in Jigawa farmers/herders clash

ADVERTISEMENT

Three farmers have allegedly been shot with bow and arrow by Fulani herdsmen in Gubusu village of Kirikassama local government of Jigawa State.

An eye witness told Daily Trust that the victims were attacked in their farms on Sunday evening, adding that altercation ensued after the farmers tried to stop the herders’ intrusion into their farms.

He added that the herders, who saw the action of the farmers as intimidating, suddenly went started shooting at the farmers, using bow and arrow.

According to him, one of the victims was treated and discharged in Hadejia General Hospital while the two others were on admission.

The branch chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), in Kirikassam LGA, Yanbiyu Matara, confirmed the incident in the LGA.

All effort to speak to the chairman of Miyetti Allah in Kirikassama LGA, Wada Maijama’a, proved abortive as his line was not going through neither the text sent to him delivered.

The spokesperson of Jigawa state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), SC Adamu Shehu, confirmed the incident, adding that so far, no arrest was made.

He said: “There was a clash which erupted between farmers and herdsmen at Gubusun village of Marma Ward in Kiri Kasamma District, Kiri Kasamma LGA with two people getting shot with arrow and seriously injured.”

