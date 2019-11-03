3 feared dead in Rivers sea pirate attack

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons are feared dead when gunmen suspected to be sea pirates in the early hours of Saturday attacked three passengers boats en-route Port Harcourt from Billie in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Eyewitness account had it that the gunmen, who attacked the boats separately along the route, also carted away properties belonging to passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The witness said one of the boats had family and guests that were going to Port Harcourt to attend a wedding.

The witness said the attackers dropped passengers of the first two boats in the creeks and went away with their belongings.

He said the third boat sent to rescue the passengers was riddled with bullets from the attackers while the boat sank.

Chairman of Rivers Maritime Association, Jumbo Jona confirmed the story, confirming three persons lost their lives.

He said sea pirates have been attacking passenger boats along the waterways in Bonny, Degema and other local government areas.

When contacted Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni said he was yet to be briefed about the incident.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App