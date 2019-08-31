3 family members perish in Niger boat mishap

ADVERTISEMENT

A father and his two children died on Friday, in a boat accident near Wuya community in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, Daily Trust on Sunday gathered.

Malam Yahaya Hamza and his two children were returning to their community in Edati Local Government Area from part of Mokwa Council when their boat capsized on River Kaduna at a point in Wuya along the Bida-Mokwa road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident which occurred at about 12pm was attributed to flood wave occasioned by rainfall which occurred in the early hours of the fateful day.

“The river was a bit turbulent because of flood water which always finds its way through various channels into it. We saw them battling to regain control but the current was too much,” a resident of Wuya, Malam Abdullahi Na-Ali, explained.

He said divers recovered the corpses, which have been buried.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, said the Agency received the report of the incident on Friday.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App