  1. Home
  2. City News
  3. 3 die, 5 injured in Ogun auto crash 
ADVERTISEMENT

3 die, 5 injured in Ogun auto crash 

By Peter Moses, Abeokuta Published Date
Accident scene where three persons sustained injuries after their car rammed into the back of a moving truck at Awawa Village on the Abuja-Lokoja Road on Tuesday night
Three persons on Monday died while five others sustained varying degree of injuries when a Toyota Sienna reportedly rammed into a stationary truck along Lagos – Ibadan expressway.
It was learnt that the driver of the Sienna  with Lagos registration no. MUS 932 FE carrying passengers from Ibadan to Lagos lost control of the wheels and rammed into an unmarked tipper, killing three persons on the spot.
The spokesman of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi in a statement today confirmed the incident, saying 12 persons were involved in the accident, comprising 10 adults and two kids.
“The Sienna  is a commercial vehicle loaded from Ibadan to Lagos when it suddenly lost control due to speeding and reckless driving and rammed into the stationary tipper parked by the road side,” he said.
Akinbiyi noted that the injured victims were  rescued to Victory Hospital, Ogere, while the deceased bodies were deposited at FOS Mortuary, Ipara, Remo.
He commiserated with the family of the dead just as he admonished motorists to avoid speeding, especially during the rainy season because of  its attendant challenges.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.