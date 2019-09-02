3 die, 5 injured in Ogun auto crash 

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons on Monday died while five others sustained varying degree of injuries when a Toyota Sienna reportedly rammed into a stationary truck along Lagos – Ibadan expressway.

It was learnt that the driver of the Sienna with Lagos registration no. MUS 932 FE carrying passengers from Ibadan to Lagos lost control of the wheels and rammed into an unmarked tipper, killing three persons on the spot.

The spokesman of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi in a statement today confirmed the incident, saying 12 persons were involved in the accident, comprising 10 adults and two kids.

“The Sienna is a commercial vehicle loaded from Ibadan to Lagos when it suddenly lost control due to speeding and reckless driving and rammed into the stationary tipper parked by the road side,” he said.

Akinbiyi noted that the injured victims were rescued to Victory Hospital, Ogere, while the deceased bodies were deposited at FOS Mortuary, Ipara, Remo.

He commiserated with the family of the dead just as he admonished motorists to avoid speeding, especially during the rainy season because of its attendant challenges.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App