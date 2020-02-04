3 dead, 14 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Three people died yesterday while 14 others sustained various degrees of injury in an accident around Saapade area on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

It was gathered that the accident occurred around 7:15am on Monday and involved a Mazda bus marked AKD 53 XN heading to Lagos from Ibadan when it had a head-on collision with a Ford bus marked RGB 490 XA in a diversion area on the express road.

The Spokesman, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident in a terse statement made available to our correspondent on Monday in Abeokuta.

He said the accident was caused by over speeding and reckless driving which resulted into head-on-collision between the two buses, adding that 17 male adults were involved, out of which 14 were injured, and three lost their lives.

“The driver of the Ford bus coming from Lagos to Ikire was among the three dead victims while the other two were among the passengers in the Mazda bus, “he said.

Akinbiyi disclosed that the injured victims have been taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, State Hospital, Isara and Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu respectively, while the corpses of the deceased have been deposited at FOS Mortuary, Ipara.

