3 dead, 14 injured in 2 accidents along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State has said that three persons have died while 14 others sustained injuries in two separate accidents along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday.

Mr Clement Oladele, FRSC state Sector Commander, gave the details in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota.

Oladele explained that the first crash that involved two vehicles, a DAF Truck marked JHN 410 XA, and a Mazda Bus marked KRD 290 XY, occurred at about 6.35 a.m. before Isara Bridge, near Ogere.

He said that three out of the 20 people involved died while 10 others sustained various degrees of injury.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at FOS Isara Hospital morgue, Ogun, while five of the injured have also been taken to Victory Hospital.

”Three other survivors were taken to Idera Hospital, while two other victims were taken to Sagamu General Hospital, Ogun, for treatment,” he said.

The FRSC commander attributed the accident to wrongful overtaking and excessive speed resulting in loss of control.

Oladele said that the second accident occurred at about 2.35 p.m. at AP Turning, Lufape, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which includes seven male adults and two female adults.

He said that four persons sustained various degrees of injury in the multiple accidents, while the three vehicles involved include a Peugeot 406 Saloon car marked EPE 89 FW, a Toyota Camry marked FST 311 XJ and a Homo Truck with no registration number.

He said that the accident was also caused by excessive speeding that led to a loss of control, saying, “No death was recorded but the injured victims were rescued and taken to Famobis Hospital Lotto, near Mowe and Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, for intensive treatment. (NAN)

