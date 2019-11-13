3 days to election: Senate approves refund of N10.69bn to Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate has approved N10.069 billion as refund for project executed on behalf of the federal government by Kogi state.

The approval was made amidst disquiet in the chamber by senators from opposition, People Democratic Party,PDP who claimed that it was too much a coincidence to make the approval three days to the poll.

Senate Minority leader Enyinnaya Abaribe, (PDP, Abia South) said the approval should be delayed by one week so that the money would not be misused during election.

” The approval comes when election is on Saturday. The money should be delayed until next week so that it would not be misused,” he said.

Earlier, Senator Barau Jibril (APC, Kano), commended the Kogi state government for deploying the state resources to ameliorate the suffering of its people plying the dilapidated roads.

The President of the senate, Ahmad Lawan approved the money, saying that the state applied for the refund along with other states that had gotten their own in the past.

