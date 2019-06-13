3-day-old baby missing in Plateau hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Report of a missing female baby three days after she was delivered has sparked controversy at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Jos, where her mother is still on admission.

Her parents, Nwa God Chukwuebuka, 33 and Mary Chukwuebuka, 30, told journalists yesterday that she was delivered on May 28 and abducted May 31 by a woman posing to be a medical doctor.

Mary said she was delivered of the baby in the early morning after being induced.

She said she had remained in the hospital because she lost a lot of blood and was undergoing blood transfusion.

“By Thursday evening, the doctor gave me a form for a test and the next morning, a woman dressed as a doctor came to ask me for the form. I gave it to her, but she said not this one, the form for the baby’s test. I told her that the doctor did not say there was anything wrong with my baby, but she said the baby was supposed to be taken for blood test and being that she was a doctor, I trusted her and handed the baby to her.”

She said being her first delivery, her mother had followed the assumed doctor to the laboratory for the test, but she asked her to stay back, promising to return the baby as soon as the blood sampling was over.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Philimon Golwa, confirmed the incident, saying it could be linked to a mystery woman who visited the hospital prior to the disappearance of the baby to say she was pregnant.

Golwa said medical examination carried on the woman had revealed a false pregnancy, adding that the woman and a man claiming to be her husband, had caused a scene before leaving the hospital.

“After the incident, the nurses advised all the patients to be careful with their babies and to check with the nurses for any issue only for us to hear that a woman dressed as a hospital staff had collected a baby and the mother did not notify the hospital until about an hour later,” he said.

The CMD said the hospital was checking from its records to get information about the mystery woman; while the police had been involved and were investigating the matter.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tyopev Terna, also confirmed the incident, but said providing any information now could jeopardise a critical aspect of the investigation.

