3 businesses thriving under lockdown at FCT suburbs

Despite bringing businesses, markets and places of worship to a halt in order to check the spread of COVID-19, some businesses have continued to thrive at the suburbs of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The lockdown which has led to the closure of many businesses for over three weeks has not had much impact on food vendors, petty traders, motorcyclists, just as it provided a boost for the operators of Point of Sale (POS) business at the satellite communities of Kugbo, Karu, Nyanya, Karshi and Jikwoyi.

As banks reduced hours of operation and number of customers being allowed into the banking halls in order to enforce the social distancing order, many residents have opted for Point of Sale (POS) to make transactions.

A Point of Sale (POS) operator at Karu Site, Sanusi Shu’aibu, said his business received a boost under the lockdown because people are afraid of the stress at the banks.

“Some people usually don’t trust transactions at the POS but now, under the lockdown, they have chosen to come here for their transactions instead of going to the bank. This is why we have more customers,” he said.

Food vendors and petty traders have also continued to operate their businesses despite the lockdown, targeting places such as checkpoints, where traffic gridlock persist.

A petty trader selling at the MOPOL junction, a check point mounted to monitor movement into the FCT, Idrisa Yusuf, said the lockdown has not stopped their business from thriving.

Another set of residents who have continued their operations despite the lockdown are commercial motorcyclists. Despite strict clampdown by the police and operatives of the Task Force, they have continued to flout the lockdown order and scout for passengers.

A motorcyclist operating at Karu abattoir, Ibrahima Shehu, told City News that residents have not stopped patronising their services.

“People are still patronising our services since we operate within the community. This is our only source of income and we have to keep doing it in order to sustain ourselves. We are also doing it to help residents on essential duties to reach their destinations,” he added.

