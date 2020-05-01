3 arrested in Katsina for insulting President Buhari, Masari on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina State Police Command said it has carried out the arrest of three persons over a viral video on social Media allegedly insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governor, Aminu Masari.

Those arrested were a 70-year-old man Lawal Abdullahi Izala, Bahajaje Abu, and Hamza Abubakar, all of Gafai Quarters in Katsina metropolis.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, said the attention of the Katsina State Police Command was drawn to the viral video on social media showing one Lawal Abdullahi, alias “IZALA” contemptuously insulting President Buhari and Governor Masari.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Sanusi Buba, ordered for investigation, which led to the arrest of the trio,” he said.

He said in the course of the investigation, “the suspects confessed to the commission of the offenses.”

“To this end, the command wishes to warn members of the general public that the police will not fold its arms and watch while disgruntled elements violate the sacred laws of the land,” he added.

“Any person found taking undue advantage of the social media to insult others contrary to the provisions of Cyber Crime Act, will face the wrath of the law,” he further said.

