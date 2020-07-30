3 armed robbers set ablaze in failed bank robbery in Oyo

ADVERTISEMENT

Three armed robbers were on Wednesday set ablaze by angry mob in a failed bank robbery which occurred at First Bank, Okeho in Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the robbers, who were armed with AK 47 riffles and dynamite, attempted to rob the bank in Okeho but were overpowered by police and local hunters. Man, 27, held for armed robbery in Benue

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi , confirmed the incident, saying the incident happened at about 5pm on Wednesday.

“At about 1658 hrs, there was a bank robbery in which dare devil armed bandits who came with white 18-seater bus invaded First bank Okeho in Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State with an intent to rob.

“The armed robbers who gained entrance into the bank used dynamites and AK-47 riffles shots to blow the bank security door.

“The robbery which was responded to by the Police Tactical teams and collaborative efforts of the Vigilante and hunters yielded results.

“Consequent upon this, three of the robbers who were arrested when the 18-seater bus had an accident and somersaulted, were thereafter set ablaze by the angry mob when they attempted to escape the scene of the accident.

“Immediately the Commissioner of Police, Nwachuckwu Enwonwu, got wind of the dastardly acts, he further directed that all the Police Tactical teams including the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Mobile Police Force (PMF 72) and Police personnel from Okeho Area Command and nearby Divisions to be on the trail of other members of the fleeing robbers who escaped in different directions,” he said.

Fadeyi said that the Commissioner of Police condemned the dastardly act and assured the people of Oyo State of the police preparedness to protect lives and property before, during and after the Sallah celebrations.

He urged the good people of the state to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation or threat from any quarters, saying the police are on top of the situation. (NAN)

