3 applicants appear in court for allegedly stealing 4-year-old boy

Three applicants on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a four-year-old boy.

The police charged Blessing John, 27; Blessing Itowowo, 25; and Israel Ariyo, 32, with four counts of conspiracy, child stealing, receiving stolen child and selling of child.

They however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Patrick Ebri, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 14, at No. 261, Ikota Housing Estate, Ajah Lagos.

Ebri alleged that John conspired and stole a four-year- old son of Mr and Mrs Adegboyega Ifapohunda, from his parents’ house.

“Itowowo received the baby from John and took him to Akwa- Ibom, where he was to be sold for N350, 000.

“Itowowo and Ariyo who are lovers, organised the sale of the child to a buyer for adoption in Akwa-Ibom for the sum of N250, 000

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 277(a)(b) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 .

Magistrate O.O. Fajana admitted the defendants to bail in the sum N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She also ordered that the sureties must provide proof of tax payment to the Lagos State Government in the last three years.

Fajana adjourned the case until Nov. 18 for mention. (NAN)

