2nd term: Buhari to observe Juma’at prayers in National Mosque today

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
File Photo: National Mosque Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will today observe the Juma’at prayers at the National Mosque, Daily Trust online reports.

The president is observing the prayers at the National Mosque, as part of activities lined up for his inauguration for second term.

Buhari would be sworn in for second term on Wednesday at the Eagle Square Abuja.

It would be recalled that some years back, the president had stopped observing Juma’at prayers at the National Mosque. The president had explained that the decision was to prevent the constraints and inconveniences presidential movements may cause to the people.

The president observes the weekly Juma’at Prayers at the Presidential Villa Mosque.

