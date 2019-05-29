2nd term: Buhari embarks on first foreign trip tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow travel to Saudi Arabia for an official engagement, Daily Trust has reliably gathered.

The president is traveling trip hours after he was sworn in for a second term in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust reports that the president was in Saudi Arabia between 16th and 21st of this month where he performed Umrah, lesser Hajj.

Presidential sources told Daily Trust that all arrangements have been concluded for the president’s trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the sources said already the advancement team of the president had gone to the kingdom.

“ Unlike the previous visit, this one is an official engagement. All is set for the trip,” he said.

It was further gathered that the president’s trip was to attend the 14th summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The OIC summit, which is scheduled to take place on May 31, will address “current global issues and recent developments in a number of OIC member states”.

Titled Together for the Future, the summit is due to be hosted by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Daily Trust reports that the OIC was founded in 1969 and has 57 member countries.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App