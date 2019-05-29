2nd Term: Ansar-Ud-Deen congratulates El-Rufai, task on insecurity, job creation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS) has congratulated Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state on his inauguration for second term, while tasking the Governor to further address insecurity and job creation in the state in his second term.

ADS, Kaduna state branch, who commended Governor El-Rufai for supporting security agencies in the state through funding and provision of equipment amongst other logistic supports, noted that the state is still grappling with kidnapping, armed banditry and communal clashes that needed further action to enable citizens of the state live and relate across the state in peace.

Speaking through its Branch Chairman, Alhaji Liadi Olapade, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society lauded the state government for attracting lots of investments both local and foreign to the state, but urged the state government to do more especially in the area of job creation to ensure more job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths.

“There were lots of anxieties during the general elections but by God’s grace we scaled through. I congratulated Governor Nasir El-Rufai for the victory and inauguration for second term today. I want to remind Governor El-Rufai to embrace everybody in the state so that the state will be more unified.

“The Governor should use this second term to bridge all religious divides and forge happiness and unity. He has done a lot to ensure that people benefit from the administration but he still needs to do more to ensure that dividends of democracy gets to the people at the grassroots.

“Governor el-Rufai is courageous, educated and a national asset. He has done well in integrating settlers and indigenes, he should take it to the next level, the Ansar-Ud-Deen branch chairman added.

