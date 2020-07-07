2nd Niger Bridge: Anambra communities raise alarm over erosion

ADVERTISEMENT

People of Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state have raised alarm over threats of erosion to their residential and public buildings in the area as a result of dredging of River Niger by a contractor handling the construction of 2nd Niger Bridge.

One of the leaders in the communities, Chiefhukwu Ossai who spoke with journalists on Monday at Okoti Odekpe said nine communities on the coastal line of River Niger aware now experiencing serious erosion menace.

According to him, more than 160 buildings have been affected by erosion which he attributed to the dredging of River Niger.

“Due to the deployment of heavy dredging machines for the excavation of sand from the River Niger, the river is now overflowing its bank thereby pulling down private and public buildings.

“Our concern is that a multi-national company should be aware that some embankments must be constructed to check obvious spillover of water after the dredging, but it ignored that because the black man’s life does not matter to them’’, he said.

Ossai, who is a civil engineer, disclosed that the community leaders had in their engagement with the company’s officials demanded the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the ongoing second Niger Bridge, but the firm refused to provide the document.

According to him, areas currently experiencing erosion threat include Odekpe, Atani, Akili Ozizor, Ochuche, Ogbakuba, Umunankwo, Ossomala, Obagwe, Akili Ogidi and Ogwu-Ikpele.

Another community leader Mr Emma Mbieli claimed that officials of the company in alliance with some senior officials of the Federal Ministry of Works in Anambra and B and Q Dredging firm were involved in the sales of sand excavated from the river.

