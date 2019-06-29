2m children, caregivers need psycho-social services in North East-Report

ADVERTISEMENT

A new report by Save the Children, an international non-governmental organisation, has said that over two million girls, boys and caregivers are in need of psycho-social support services due to severe distress, hardship and displacement in North East Nigeria.

This is contained in the organisation’s report titled, “Families Torn Apart: Protecting and caring for children separated from their families by the conflict in North East Nigeria”, which was launched in Abuja yesterday.

According to the report, one of the three unveiled by Save the Children to mark its centenary anniversary, 770,000 children and care givers remain at risk of injury and loss of life from explosive remnants of war.

It quoted the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) as saying that there were 2.2million school-aged children and teachers in the North East who need immediate education emergency support.

It said education is a key concern in the North East, and that 867 schools primarily in Borno State are still non-functional mainly due to inaccessibility as a result of insecurity.

“The conflict has exposed children to different forms of violence, making them vulnerable to abuse, violence, neglect, and exploitation. Violence continues to cause death, injury, forced displacement, abduction and conflict related psychological distress,” it said.

The Nigeria Country Director, Mr. Benjamin Foot, said the organisation would continue to fight for children.

“We will do whatever it takes to make sure they survive, get protection when they are in danger and have the chance to learn because every child should be able to make their mark on their world and help to build better future for us all. All actors must renew their commitment and join forces to fight to create conducive environment for children to learn, be protected and grow up healthy,” Foot said.

