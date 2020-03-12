2Baba to perform at 7th AMVCAs this Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

African music legend, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, will perform LIVE at the seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) billed for Eko Hotel, Lagos on Saturday, March 14, 2020, the organisers said on Thursday.

The AMVCAs will also feature thrilling performances by talented vocalists Mercy Aghedo, Adeniyi Timilehin Adeola, Ighwiyisi Jacobs, and eclectic dance group, Dance Na The Main Thing (DNMT), who will all give special renditions of songs nominated for the ‘Best Soundtrack’ award, they stated.

According to them, the special renditions of AMVCA nominated soundtracks such as ‘Original Gangster’ by Sess, Reminisce and Adekunle Gold; ‘Tene’ by Larry Gaga and Flavour; ‘Stay With Me’ by Ighwiyisi Jacobs;‘The Gift’ by Mercy Aghedo, and ‘Run’ by Timzil will add glamour to the event.

The annual event would see leading African movie stars and filmmakers contend for honours in various voting and non-voting categories in recognition of their exceptional work and contribution to the movie and film industry in the African continent in the previous year.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Commenting on the event, the Channel Director, Africa Magic Channels, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, said: “As we celebrate another year of excellent work by African talents in film and television, we are excited to give our esteemed guests and viewers at home a show that will live long in their memory.

“On Saturday, March 14, a lineup of performances by some of Africa’s finest voices will be on show for guests and viewers from across Africa and the rest of the world.

“We urge viewers to tune in on all Africa Magic channels to find out what awards their favourite stars will be walking home with.”

They further stated that viewers will be able to watch the show and 2baba’s phenomenal performance live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 4pm Nigerian time.

It will be recalled that since its launch in 2013, the AMVCA has become the biggest stage to celebrate African talents in film and television.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App