29,000 battle for 1,500 teaching jobs in Ogun

No fewer than 29,000 applicants are jostling to fill 1,500 existing vacancies in public schools in Ogun state, Governor Dapo Abiodun hinted on Sunday.

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said the applicants applied for the jobs through the recruitment window of the government.

According to him, the State Government had started analysing the profiles of the would-be teachers following closure of the application on Saturday.

The governor explained that recruitment of more teachers became necessary in order to reposition the state’s education sector.

Abiodun added that his government’s commitment to providing conducive environments for teaching and learning, had also made the state government embarked on reconstruction of schools across the 236 wards in the state.

As at weekend, a total number of 90 schools have been fixed, the governor said.

“Some were outrightly rebuilt while many were renovated with roofs and furniture provided to give the schools environment befitting status”, Abiodun said in the statement.

