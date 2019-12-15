29 bag first class as Lokoja varsity graduate 708

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal University Lokoja yesterday graduated 708 students at its 3rd and 4th combined convocation with 29 of them graduating in the First Class division.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Angela Freeman Miri said the convocation ceremony was for 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 academic session.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said 269 of the number graduated with second class upper division, 329 with second class lower division, 72 with third class degrees and nine with pass degree.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The VC, while congratulating the students for their academic efforts, advised them to strive to uphold the morals, values and ethics which the university has inculcated in them as they go to the wider society.

In his speech, Chancellor of the University, Emir of Fika, and Chairman, Yobe State Council of Chiefs, Muhammad Abali Ibn Muhammed Idriss assured stakeholders that the authority of the university would continue to do its best to ensure that students do not spend extra semesters before graduation.

He appealed to the federal government for increased funding to the university to ensure speedy development of its permanent site just as he also called on individuals, organisations and philanthropists to support the institution to develop structures and facilities at its permanent site in order to ensure holistic relocation to the place as the take off site could no longer serve the growing population of the institution.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello in his remarks urged the graduating students to develop entrepreneurial mindsets and should avoid putting all their hopes on the certificates acquired from the university.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, David Onoja, assured the university management its administration’s commitment to provision of ancillary and security supports to the institution.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App