281 bag First Class as UNILAG holds 51st convocation

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 281 students would be graduating with first class at the 51st Convocation ceremony of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) scheduled to hold from March 9th – 12th, 2020.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, at the 2018/2019 pre-convocation press conference disclosed that the Faculty of Engineering produced the highest number of First Class division with 70 first class graduating students.

He stated that a total of 2,139 students finished in the second class Upper division while 2,870 are in the second class Lower division. In the third class division, there are 1,148 students while 117 are graduating with Pass degree.

According to him, a total of 13,489 graduating students will receive their Degrees, Diplomas and Certificate this year out of which 7,198 (53.4%) will be awarded first degrees in various faculties while 6,291 (46.6%) will be awarded Postgraduate Degrees.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Professor Ogundipe disclosed that Alimi Ibrahim Adedeji of the Department of Mechanical Engineering emerged the overall best graduating student and the best in the field of Science with a Cummulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of (4.98).

He added that Alimi is closely followed by Popoola Victoria Opeyemi of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences who is the best graduating student in Humanities with CGPA of 4.90.

The varsity Don further made known that the overall best Ph.D Thesis for this year’s convocation is entitled: ‘Bio-Ecology, Immuno-Histochemistry and Genetic Heterogeneity of Portunid Species from the Coastal Waters of Lagos State, Nigeria’ by Moruf Rasheed Olatunji of the Department of Marine Science, Faculty of Science.

The best Ph.D Thesis award in the Humanities is entitled “Effects of Trade Flows and Institutions on Environmental Quality in Sub-Saharan Africa, 1996-2016′ by Mesagan Peter Ekundayo from the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences.

As part of the pre-convocation activities, UNILAG launched its official Anthem as approved by the University Senate.

The anthem according to the VC portrays the mission and core values of the institution.

The convocation lecture titled ‘The Role of Disruptive Technologies in Sustainable Economic Transformation’ will be delivered by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali (Pantami).

Related

Download Daily Trust News App