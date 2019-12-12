28 people burnt to death in Bauchi auto crash

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) Bauchi state Command has confirmed that 28 people have been burnt to death in a fatal auto crash that took place at Gubi Gari Village, along Bauchi-Kano highway.

FRSC Corp Commander, Bauchi Sector Command, Abdulrazak Najume, who disclosed this to newsmen in Bauchi said the accident happened Thursday midnight at about when two vehicles had a head-on collision involving a Peugeot J5 Bus and a Toyota Hiace Bus, 18-seater Hummer Bus with Number Plate: ZRM-91XA and the second vehicle couldn’t be ascertained as it was burnt beyond recognition.

Najume said that the accident occurred when the driver of the Hummer Bus who was sleeping lost control and had a head-on collision with the J5 vehicle which had cattle in it.

Najume explained there were 29 people in the crash and only one survived.

“In all 28 people, 24 in the Hummer Bus and four in the J5, were burnt beyond recognition. We could only identify that four of them were males and the sex of the others could not be ascertained because they were burnt beyond recognition.”

Najume said that immediately the crash occurred the two vehicles burst into flames, burning the passengers and cattle beyond recognition.

Only the driver of the bus survived, but with serious injuries.

Najume added that the burnt bodies of the victim and the surviving driver who sustained serious injuries were taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University

“This is saddening and unfortunate losing 28 people in a day in an accident,” he said.

“These drivers need a change of character and attitude.”

