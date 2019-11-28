‘27m Nigerians have hepatitis’

ADVERTISEMENT

About 27 million Nigerians are walking around with hepatitis virus and less than 10 percent are aware of their status, a medical expert has said.

The Nigerian Commission President of Hepatitis Zero, World Eradication Project, Dr Mike Omotosho said this when he led a delegation of the commission on a courtesy call to Media Trust Head Office in Abuja yesterday.

“Unfortunately, people die needlessly because some form of the virus can be prevented. The B form of hepatitis can be prevented because it has a vaccine, and the C form can be treated even though it is expensive at about N90,000.00’’, Dr Omotosho said.

Dr Omotosho said, until the media create awareness on the danger of this diseases and how people can be tested and be treated, nothing will be done about it.

Speaking on behalf of Media Trust Ltd., the Managing Director, Nasiru A. Lawal said, Daily Trust was ready to support the commission in creating awareness toward zero hepatitis in line with SDGs three, to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages.

