27-year-old remanded for allegedly raping teenager

A 27-year-old man, Niyi Oluwafemi, on Tuesday was remanded on allegations that he raped a teenager in Gbongan.

He stands accused of “unlawful and indecent assault” of the 17-year-old. on May 17, police prosecutors told a magistrate court in Osogbo.

His victim is in hospital in critical condition after the attack, the prosecutor said.

Oluwafemi pleaded not guilty and sought bail.

The Magistrate Modupe Awodele remanded the accused person in police custody and transferred the case to Gbongan Magistrate court.

The Magistrate adjourned till 8th of June, 2020.

