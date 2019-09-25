27 year-old man held for allegedly killing sister

ADVERTISEMENT

A Magistrate Court sitting in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State has remanded a 27-year-old man, Monday Otubo, in a correctional centre, for allegedly murdering a woman suspected to be his sister, one Comfort Otubo. It was gathered that the suspect committed the offence on September 22, 2019, at Ndufu Amaezekwe village in the Ezza-South Local Government Area of the state.

The accused was alleged to have beheaded Comfort Otubo with a machete. The accused was remanded on a one count charge of murder.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Chined Mbam, explained to the court that the offence was punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

After listening to the charge, the Chief Magistrate, Justice Nnenna Onuoha, declined the accused bail, adding that the court had no powers to grant bail on such offense.

She directed that the suspect should be remanded at the correctional centre in Abakaliki, and his case file taken to the Director of Public Prosecution in the state, for legal advice. The case was adjourned till November 22, 2019.

