2,699 killed in road accidents in 6 months – FRSC

Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi
The Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, says out of 5, 423 road crashes in the country, about 2,699 persons died between January to June this year, while 18, 198 were injured.

Oyeyemi, who was represented by Deputy Corps Marshal Julius Asom, said this during the 8th Annual Road Safety Conference and FRSC/KRSD Essay Competition Award organized by Kwapda’as Safety Demand in Keffi, Nasarawa State on Monday.

He disclosed that the 2018 WHO Global Status Report on Road safety indicate that one out of every four road traffic crashes that occur in Africa are reported in Nigeria and warned that such hazard is of great concern to the global community and requires relevant stakeholders to urgently join hands to address the menace head on.

The corps marshal assured the nation of their commitment in ensuring the success of partnership initiatives and invited other stakeholders to key into the road safety programmes in order to save humanity.

