268 Nigerians arrive from China

ADVERTISEMENT

More Nigerians stranded abroad arrived Saturday as evacuation of nationals continues in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest are 268 returnees are from China and they arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja Saturday at about 2:31pm.

They and 24 crew arrived via Air Peace’s B777.

All the 268 passengers disembarked at the Abuja airport and the Air Peace flight departed for Lagos thereafter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The passengers were moved via seven Chisco buses to their isolation centres in the city centre, our correspondent learnt.

Foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama had said in a tweet the returnees would go on 14-day isolation.

Some 700 Nigerians have previously been evacuated from the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America and Lebanon.

More are expected from India during the week.

In another development, Daily Trust learnt that Air Peace operated another flight from Owerri via Abuja and to Lagos.

It is not immediately clear if the passengers were essential workers.

A source who pleaded anonymity said the Air Peace flight that came from Owerri to Abuja had 56 passengers and seven crew members.

The flight however picked additional 27 passengers at Abuja airport totalling 90 and departed to Lagos.

Sources say there’s been increased military aircraft movements in recent times.

It is not immediately clear the reason for the increased military aircraft movements but our sources suspected it may not be all connected with military operations as a lot of the passengers were plain clothes passengers.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App