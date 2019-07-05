263 people benefit from Jaiz N8m Zakat distribution

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaiz Foundation yesterday distributed N8m worth of zakat to 263 people in Abuja.

The distribution is the third by the foundation for the year; included sewing machines, grinding machines, generators, deep freezers while other beneficiaries received cash.

The foundation’s Director/CEO, Imam Abdullahi Shuaib stated this during the distribution at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Shuaib said 76.3 percent of the 263 beneficiaries were meant for economic empowerment, while 8.75 percent was allocated for resettlement/housing need of six persons.

He also said 7.1 percent is set aside for educational support of ten students, 6.56 percent was allotted for medical support of nine patients while only 1.225 percent was for da’wah support.

He said the foundation was aware of the economic hardship facing the masses in the country the reason why it deemed it important to deepen its economic empowerment, educational and medical services to the less privileged.

He noted that although there was a decrease in the total Zakat disbursement for the year 2018 compared with that of 2017 and 2016, but the number of beneficiaries increased from 1247 recorded last year to 2,142 beneficiaries.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the foundation, Mallam Adamu Bello decried the increasing rate of poverty, deprivation caused by insecurity and other vices.

