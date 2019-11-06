$25bn annual Diaspora remittances figure incorrect – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government yesterday said the $25bn figure being bandied about as the annual remittances from Nigerians abroad to the country was incorrect.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this during the opening ceremony of a two-day technical workshop on Diaspora remittances and sustainable development, under the co-chairmanship of the Kingdom of Belgium and the French Republic hosted in Abuja. The workshop was organized by the Euro-African Dialogue on Migration and Development, also known as the Rabat Process.

Onyeama, who said the Diaspora remittances figure dwarf the country’s budget, stressed the need for the proper utilisation of the remittances for national development.

“In the past few years, it is said that Nigerians in Diaspora remittances is $25bn. The figure being bandied about is $25bn per year in remittances.

“Well, I read not too long ago that this figure is inaccurate. It is very far from being accurate because when you logically think about it, it is huge and as they say, it even dwarfs the budget. It is hard to fathom. So, I think there is some debate as to how accurate that really is.

“But of course, we will love it to be that. There are huge resources coming into the country from Nigerians in Diaspora and the challenge, as with most countries, is how to channel those resources to development”, he said.

