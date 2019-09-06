Breaking News
256 dead teachers on Benue SUBEB payroll

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date
The Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on Friday disclosed that its ongoing cleanup discovered 256 deceased teachers who were still drawing their salaries on payroll.

SUBEB’s chairman, Mathew Mnyam, who made the disclosure at a press conference in Makurdi to mark his over one month in office, said the names have been removed from the payroll.

“256 deceased still on pay roll have been removed from the PVC. We have also removed others who retired and are still on payroll receiving salary,” he said.

Mnyam also disclosed that as part of the sanitation at the board, four of its directors have been sent on three months compulsory leave so as to pave way for the board to properly look into their various matters.

He added that one of the board staff in charge of payroll who was caught reinstating certain names on the payroll was suspended alongside another staff transferred out of the board for being unable to give account of the assignment given to him.

Mnyam intimated that the board would soon clamped down on local governments Executive Secretaries who are performing below average just as he warned headmasters who are charging parents various amount of money before enrolling their children to desist or face sanction because the board embarking on school enrolment drive would not view such acts lightly.

“The board under my watch will soon clamp down on local government ES who are performing below expectations and any headmaster who is caught charging parents before enrolling their children will be shown his or her way out because public primary school are meant to be free. We will be doing strict monitoring,” the chairman warned.

