250 officers for Armed Forces half marathon championship

Over 250 officers and agents from 14 security agencies including the Armed Forces of Nigeria will be participating in the 3rd edition of the CDS Armed Forces and Security Agencies Half Marathon championship scheduled to hold on June 15 in Abuja.

According to the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Commodore Nuhu Jidere Bala, the aim and objective of the exercise is to further cement the existing relationship between the Armed Forces and other security agencies through sports.

“The Half Marathon is expected to cover a distance of 21.5km. This year event includes the participation of veteran officers. They are expected to cover a distance of 10km.

“The starting point for the regular marathoners is at the Public Service Institute along Kubwa Expressway while that of the veteran is at Tipper Garage, along the same expressway and end at the Sports Complex of Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment in Abuja.

The LOC chairman further stated that traffic will be controlled by relevant agencies just as he assured that motorists’ rights will not be infringed upon during the race.

Commodore Bala who revealed the championship has the backing of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria as well the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development stated that first overall athlete will win a Toyota Yaris 2018 model while the first overall team will win an IVM Jeep.

He also said other winners will be rewarded accordingly at the end the championship.

