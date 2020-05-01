  1. Home
25-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Lagos

By Christiana T. Alabi, Lagos 
Prof. Akin Abayomi.

A 25-year-old man has lost his life to the novel coronavirus in Lagos State. The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi revealed this on his verified twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi.

He said the deceased at the time of admission was in a state of severe breathlessness.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos state now stands at 20. Professor Abayomi also tweeted that 87 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lagos on April 29, 2020, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 947.

However, he expressed joy over the discharge of 49 additional COVID-19 survivors on Wednesday, following their full recovery.

The total number of discharged patients in Lagos now stands at 187.

