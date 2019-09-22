25-year-old Blessing Ikponmwosa wins Miss Ambassador for Peace 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old Accounting graduate, Miss Blessing Ikponmwosa, has emerged winner of the 2019 edition of the Miss Ambassador for Peace Africa pageant, a platform for spreading the message of peace.

The pageant was organised by the Peace Ambassador Agency, a non-governmental organisation, advocating peaceful and united Nigeria, as well as regional peace and harmony in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 25 ladies contested for the highly coveted crown at the 8th edition of the annual event on Saturday night at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The new queen will serve as an ambassador for peace, preaching peaceful and united Nigeria as part of her pet project during her one-year in line with the visions of the organisation.

In her speech, Ikponmwosa pledged to be committed to campaigning effectively for Nigerians’ peaceful co-existence as well as security in Africa.

“I really want to use this opportunity to contribute my quota to building of a peaceful society for all.

“I will work hard in line with the organisation’s objective to promote tribal and religious tolerance among Nigerians,” she said.

Earlier, Mr Kingsley Amafibe, the Project Director of the organisation, said that the pageant was aimed at promoting peace as a veritable tool for national development.

“This has been a vehicle through which we carry the message of peace across Nigeria.

“We, as an agency, have sought peace and we have preached peace through this unique platform that we have taken to different states and communities.

“The peace education campaign, which is targeted mainly at the youth, has reached institutions of higher learning and other youth communities through the Peace Ambassador project,’’ he said. (NAN)

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App