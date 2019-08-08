25-year-old arraigned for assaulting mother in Ondo

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old-man, Sunday John, has been dragged before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo Town, Ondo state for beating his mother, one Mrs. Virginia John, with stick, causing her bodily harm.

John, who was brought by the police for beating his mother to a state of coma, admitted committing the offence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police had also alleged John of threatening to injure one Ismaila Adedeji, with dangerous weapon like knife, while he also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peach by holding a dangerous weapon to fight in public place.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant is now facing three-count charge bothering on assault, threat to life and manner likely to cause the breach of peace.

The defendant was said to have committed the offence on August 1, 2019, at about 8am at No. 6, Bolorunduro Street, Surulere in Ondo town, Ondo West Local Government of Ondo State.

The charge sheet read in part, “That you, Sunday John on August 1, 2019 at about 8am at No. 6, Bolornduro Street, Surulere, Ondo in Ondo District willfully and unlawfully assaulted your mother, one Mrs. Virginia John, by beating her with a stick and also hit her nose and causing her bodily pain and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 355 of the criminal code cap 37 volume 1 laws of Ondo state of Nigeria 2006″.

“That you Sunday John, on the Ondo state of Nigeria, 2006 on the same date, time and place, in the aforementioned Magisterial District did conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace, by holding a dangerous weapon to fight in a public place and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 249(d) of the criminal code cap 37, volume 1 laws of ondo state of Nigeria, 2006

The defendant who had no legal representation pleaded guilty to count one and pleaded not guilty to other charges preferred against him.

Police prosecutor, Mr. Abiodun Adebiyi, applied for a date to enable him study the case file

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App