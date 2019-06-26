25% of Kebbi residents have sickle cell disorder – KESCA

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coordinator of Kebbi Sickle Cell Association (KESCA), Hajiya Hadiza Yahaya Shantali, has said 25 percent of the people in the state are carriers of sickle cell disorder.

The KESCA coordinator said they are targeting the total eradication of disorder in the state in the next one year.

She, however, said challenges of funding and mobility are slowing down the effort of the association to achieve its objectives.

She said sickle cell is very excruciating to the sufferers and a big burden to the family of the affected persons.

She said her association has decided to carry the sickle cell awareness campaign to primary schools in the state because of the need to educate the pupils on the prevalence of the health disorder and how to deal with it.

“For us to catch them young we have to go to schools so that we educate them to know about sickle cell disorder and the importance of genetic counseling”, she said.

Shantali called for collaboration between all stakeholders to assist the sickle cell disease carriers in the state.

She said: “KESCA will be willing to collaborate with corporate organizations, government, NGOs and spirited individuals in the society to help the sickle cell carriers in Kebbi State”

Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, who represented the Emir of Gwand, Alhaji Illiyasu Muhammadu Bashar, appealed to government to collaborate with KESCA and other organizations in order to put smiles on the faces of carriers in the state.

