25 NYSC members in Ekiti, Kano to repeat service

Fifteen Corps Members of 2019 Batch B, Stream ‘1’ who served in Ekiti State, and 10 in Batch B, Stream ‘l’ in Kano State would repeat the compulsory one-year service for absconding from their Places of Primary Assignments (PPAs), the states NYSC coordinators have disclosed.

The NYSC Ekiti State Coordinator, Mrs Emmanuella Okpongete, disclosed on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti during the passing-out exercise of the corps members that 26 corps members also bagged extensions for various offences during the service year.

Passing-out ceremony for corps members to be low key nationwide — NYSC

“Out of 2,282 Corps members, 15 absconded and will have their service year repeated, 26 got an extension for various offences and three outstanding ones that have done well are recommended for State Awards.

“The punishment for their offence is to repeat their service year and refund whatever allowance(s) they might have collected,” she said.

The coordinator further said on the other hand, 16 corps members got Commendation letters for outstanding work in their places of primary assignment, while one corps member died due to ruptured appendix.

On measures to ensure that social and physical distancing was maintained during the issuance of certificates, the coordinator said the event was designed in a way that not more than 20 corps members attended at once.

Also, the Kano State NYSC Coordinator, Hajiya Aisha Tata, disclosed during the presentation of certificates in Kano on Thursday that 10 out of 3,280 Batch ‘B’ stream ‘l’ Corps members are to repeat the 1-year service, with nine others given service extension from two to three months for various offences.

“I wish to inform you that since the issue of COVID-19 in Kano, no single case was recorded among the corps members in this state.

“The corps members complied with the stay-at-home directives, and maintained personal and environmental hygiene, which are the major preventive measures,” she said. (NAN)

