245 new infections of coronavirus recorded Friday

Nigeria recorded 245 new infections of coronavirus on Friday.

It raises the country’s cumulative number of people infected with coronavirus to 6,261.

A total 131 of the new infections were in Lagos, where more than 16,000 tests have been done.

A breakdown of the latest numbers by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control shows:

16-Jigawa

13-Ogun

12-Borno

9-Kaduna

9-Oyo

9-Rivers

9-Ebonyi

8-Kano

7-Kwara

5-Katsina

3-Akwa Ibom

3-Sokoto

2-Bauchi

2-Yobe

1-Anambra

1-Gombe

1-Niger

1-Ondo

1-Plateau

1-FCT

1-Bayelsa.

Beyond the active cases, 2007 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment.

The death toll has risen to 221.

