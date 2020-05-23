245 new infections of coronavirus recorded Friday

Nigeria recorded 245 new infections of coronavirus on Friday.
It raises the country’s cumulative number of people infected with coronavirus to 6,261.
A total 131 of the new infections were in Lagos, where more than 16,000 tests have been done.
A breakdown of the latest numbers by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control shows:
16-Jigawa
13-Ogun
12-Borno
9-Kaduna
9-Oyo
9-Rivers
9-Ebonyi
8-Kano
7-Kwara
5-Katsina
3-Akwa Ibom
3-Sokoto
2-Bauchi
2-Yobe
1-Anambra
1-Gombe
1-Niger
1-Ondo
1-Plateau
1-FCT
1-Bayelsa.
Beyond the active cases, 2007 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment.
The death toll has risen to 221.