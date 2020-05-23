Breaking News
245 new infections of coronavirus recorded Friday

By Daily Trust Online 
Nigeria recorded 245 new infections of coronavirus on Friday.

It raises the country’s cumulative number of people infected with coronavirus to 6,261.

A total 131 of the new infections were in Lagos, where more than 16,000 tests have been done.

A breakdown of the latest numbers by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control shows:

16-Jigawa
13-Ogun
12-Borno
9-Kaduna
9-Oyo
9-Rivers
9-Ebonyi
8-Kano
7-Kwara
5-Katsina
3-Akwa Ibom
3-Sokoto
2-Bauchi
2-Yobe
1-Anambra
1-Gombe
1-Niger
1-Ondo
1-Plateau
1-FCT
1-Bayelsa.

Beyond the active cases, 2007 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment.

The death toll has risen to 221.

