241 new Covid-19 cases recorded Tuesday

The number of new daily infections of coronavirus in Nigeria continued to seesaw on Tuesday, dropping to 241 after Monday’s record 416.

The country’s cumulative total number of infections now stands at 10,819, making it the third highest in Africa after Egypt and South Africa.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced Tuesday that 142 of the new cases came from Lagos, where most of the exposure had links to international travel history.

But an increasing number of infections are coming from community transmission in other states and have no clear link to any documented history of international travel.

Six in 10 of the cases 10,819 on record are confined to 20 out of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas, the NCDC analysed on Tuesday.

Its breakdown shows states where the new infections come from:

Lagos-142

Oyo-15

FCT-13

Kano-12

Edo-11

Delta-10

Kaduna -9

Rivers-9

Borno-8

Jigawa-4

Gombe-3

Plateau-3

Osun-1

Bauchi-1

A total 3,239 people have been discharged after treatment but 314 have died so far.



