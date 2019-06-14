24 students graduate with first class in UniAbuja’s 23rd convocation

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty four students out of the 5, 288 students graduating at the 23rd Convocation Ceremony of University of Abuja will on Saturday be awarded with First class degrees.

Speaking at a Pre convocation briefing on Friday in Abuja, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Micheal Adikwu said the varsity will issue the undergraduates and Post graduates students their certificates at once to avoid them coming back to school to seek for them later.

The Vice Chancellor revealed that 4,946 of the graduates will be awarded Bachelor degrees while a total of 342 are will be given post graduate degrees.

According to him, 24 have first class, 982 second class upper, 2,498 second class lower, 1, 085 third class and 137 with pass degree

He said 68 Doctorate Degree holders ,233 Masters Degrees and 41 PG.Diploma were also among.

The VC who is in his last tenure said: “We are very ready to issue certificates immediately as students are graduating they are also getting their certificates,that is what we have been doing since five years and after I am done in few days ,this norm should be continued.”

“As you can see we have one first class law student among our graduating students, in 2018 we had 16 first class and now we have 24” Prof Adikwu added.

Speaking on first class graduates, Prof Adikwu said the university was able to achieve the feat due to the desire to increase students performance.

The University according to him, set up a committee five years ago to critically look at factors affecting students performance and specifically not allowing them to attain first class.

He said it was realised that most lecturers are not committed and then they dealt with the issue of sorting as well.

The Vice Chancellor disclosed that the university will present special recognition for the first class graduands.

