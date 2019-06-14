24 students bag first class as FUDMA holds 4th convocation

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty four students have bagged first class Degrees as Federal University, Dutsin-ma FUDMA holds its 4th convocation this Saturday, the Ag Vice chancellor Professor Adamu Baba-Kutigi has said.

Speaking at a pre-convocation press conference , Kutigi said a total of 430 students will be graduating at the event out of which 181 students made second class upper, 178 made second class lower while 47 students bagged third class.

He announced that the best graduating student with Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.82 at this year’s convocation is Abdulateef Lukman from the Faculty of Agriculture, department of Crop Production”.

He said the introduction of new courses at the institution which include Hausa, Human kinetics and Farm Extension Services which were strategically introduced to meet with the local community demands.

While assuring to continue to strive and advance frontiers of knowledge, professor Baba-Kutugi noted that excellence and professionalism shall not be compromised in the institute.

“This university has pursued an uncompromising academic standard ranging from Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as well as accountability in all university processes” he said

