24 persons with disabilities in A/Ibom get N6 million empowerment

By Iniabasi Umo, Uyo  Published Date

Twenty four Persons With Disabilities (PWD) in Akwa Ibom State have received N6 million as seed money to start different businesses.

The beneficiaries  were shortlisted by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)  and  trained for two weeks in different chosen skills to qualify for the seed money.

Four of the beneficiaries also received a wheel chair each and one person got a cane stick donated to them by the facilitators of the training, Grace Link Healthcare Foundation.

Speaking yesterday in Uyo at the end of the training, Managing Director of Grace Link Healthcare Foundation, Dr Umo Ekanem, said she was satisfied with the products displayed by the trainees after the exercise.

She advised them to use the money to enhance their standard of living.

“They are getting a starter pack of N250,000 each which is sufficient to implement their different trades.

“I advise them to make the best of this opportunity and I am hoping they will take what they were given and help themselves. I want the NDDC to do more of these programmes, give more assistance to the disabled people and the less privileged,” she stated.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Edmund Ekanem said he chose to be trained on how to repair mobile phones because of his passion for technical work and to solve phone problems.

He thanked NDDC for organising the training adding that he had learned different things about phones and how to fix them.

 

