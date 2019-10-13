23-year-old man stabs own step mum to death

ADVERTISEMENT

A 23-year-old man, Ahmed Abdullahi has killed his step mum with a knife at Ungwan-Yakubu of Agyaragu, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. The incident occurred on Friday night.

Eyewitnesses said Abdullahi borrowed the knife, stabbed her leg but ran out of their house for help.

He followed and hit her and after she fell, he slashed her throat and was rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Similarly, the mother of the alleged suspect ran away for safety when children of the deceased had armed themselves and wanted to avenge the death of their mother.

The Nasarawa State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel confirmed that the suspect has been arrested and an investigation had begun.

