23-year-old man stabs father, mum to death in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Detectives attached to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (SCIID), of the Lagos State Command have commenced a manhunt for a 23 years old man, one Michael Okhide, who allegedly stabbed his 60-year-old father, one Barr. Clement Okhide and mother, to death before bolting away.

The young man was also said to have stabbed his younger sister on the stomach and hand before he ran away

It was learnt that the unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at number 6 Akeen Gbadamosi Street, Ejigbo, Lagos State.

It was learnt that the suspect after killing his father dumped his body in the kitchen pantry while he left the body of his mother locked up in one of the rooms.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

A police source gave the name of the suspect’s mother as Toyin Okhide, 50.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

The police source said that the assailant also stabbed his younger sister on the stomach and on her hand.

“The injured sister is presently being treated at the Ejigbo medical centre while the remains of the couple have been deposited at the morgue”

The source said that efforts is ongoing to apprehend the suspect who is on the run.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App