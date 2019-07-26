23-year-old-man drowns in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

A 23-year-old man, Aminu Abdullahi, has drowned while bathing in a pond at Hotoro Quarters, of the Kano metropolis, in the Nasarawa Local Government Area.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Mr Saidu Mohammed, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday.

Mohammed said that the incident happened in the morning hours when the deceased went to take his bath.

“We received a distress call today from one Mr Habila John, at about 08:30a.m. that Abdullahi’s body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 08:35a.m. but the cause of the incident is still under investigation for now.

“Abdullahi was rescued unconscious and was handed over to the police,’’ he said.

Mohammed advised the general public, especially parents and ward heads, to stop their children from going to take their bath in any open water, as such could be dangerous. (NAN)

