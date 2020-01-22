23-year-old man bags jail term for stealing recharge cards

ADVERTISEMENT

A magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State, has sentenced a 23-year-old man, Akeem Ali, to three months imprisonment for stealing recharge cards.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Kayode, told the court that Ali committed the offence on January 12, 2020 at Oke-fia, Osogbo.

Kayode said the items Ali stole were valued at N330,000, property of Mr Okunola Mutiu Olaide.

Ali, who was not represented in the court by any counsel, pleaded guilty and pleaded for mercy.

The magistrate, Mrs Modupe Awodele, sentenced him to three months imprisonment.

