2,288 graduate with 1st class degrees in 2019

As employers look beyond grades Thirty-six Nigerian universities produced 2,288 graduates with first class honours degrees in 2019, Daily Trust reports. First class is the highest honours degree one can achieve on completion of studies in a university or a specialised institution like the law school. A tally put together by our reporters showed…

Join us on

Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.