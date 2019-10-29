228 inmates escape as flood hits Kogi prison

ADVERTISEMENT

Two hundred and twenty eight inmates escaped from the custodial centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kotonkarfe area of Kogi State, following flood disaster that hit the facility yesterday.

Daily Trust learnt that the flood occasioned by heavy downpour at about 2am destroyed parts of the perimeter fencing of the facility leading to the escape of all the inmates.

Our correspondent who visited the scene of the incident observed that the facility and its environs were submerged.

It was observed that a combined team of men of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Army, the police and Civil Defence Corps were on ground for search and rescue operation.

Speaking on the incident, the Kogi State Security Adviser, Retired Navy Commander Jerry Omodara said 228 inmates at the facility escaped due to the collapse of the perimeter fencing of the custodial centre.

He however said that following the proactive response by combined team of security agents mobilised to the area, over 100 of the inmates have been rearrested and evacuated to safer facility.

Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Jaafaru Ahmed, who also visited the place, said the incident occurred due to natural disaster.

He said some of the inmates that escaped had returned while others have been rearrested by the security agents and evacuated to safer facility.

According to him, a search party was still on ground to recover the remaining inmates that escaped from the facility.

The acting Chief Imam of Kotonkarfe Central Mosque, Saidu Suleiman Nuhu, who also spoke on the incident, said river Osugu in the area overflowed its banks and destroyed many houses, including the prison facility which led to the escape of some inmates.

