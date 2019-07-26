2,269 Lagos pilgrims perform Umrah in Makkah

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos State pilgrims, numbering 2,269, have completed their Umrah in Makkah, according to the state’s Amirul Hajj, Dr Abdul Hakeem Abdul Lateef during a lecture at the Lagos State House in Makkah.

The Command Control Centre of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Madinah made the disclosure on Friday.

According to Abdul Lateef, the pilgrims have also completed their pre visit to Jabal Nuru, Jabal Thor, Jabal Arafat, Muna and Musdalifah.

“This is to prepare the mind of the pilgrims for the task ahead of them in the course of performing the proper Hajj.

“This will also awake the determination of the pilgrims to be ready to withstand the challenges likely to come with the exercise,” he said.

The Amirul Hajj urged the pilgrims to attend today’s Jumat service, assuring them that the state government had provided buses to convey them to and fro Masjid Li Haram.

He advised them to use the opportunity to pray for Nigeria and Lagos state in particular, for peace and development.

Abdul Lateef further urged them to stay away from any act capable of destroying their pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, Flynas Flight XY5471 has departed Abuja for Madinah with 432 F.C.T pilgrims comprising 224 males and 208 females, thus bringing the total number of pilgrims transported to Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj to 21,451 in 44 flights. (NAN)

