223 firms bid for NNPC’s natural gas lifting contract

Oil marketers to get N236bn

About 223 local and foreign companies have submitted bids to be engaged by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to lift the federal government’s share of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) for domestic or export sales.

Speaking at the public bid opening for the Sale and Purchase of NGLs held at the NNPC Tower in Abuja yesterday, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC Dr. Maikanti Baru said the successful companies will be given the contract to lift NNPC’s equity share of NGLs for the next two years (2019-2020).

The current term contract, Daily Trust reports, expires in the month of June and a new contract is expected to be signed with the successful companies by end of June.

Represented by the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Gas and Power, Engr. Seidu Mohammed, the GMD said the corporation’s current pursuit was to continuously grow the country’s domestic gas supply and utilisation while also maximising value from other resources including NGLs.

